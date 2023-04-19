🌞 There are still properties available for much of summer 2023 along NJ's coast

🌞 Property owners may be more willing now to negotiate on price/length of stay

🌞 Demand for summer rental homes spiked significantly during the pandemic

Another sign that coronavirus is a concern of the past for many folks in New Jersey and neighboring states: compared to the last few years, the home-rental market along the New Jersey coast is much calmer ahead of summer 2023.

While that's not welcome news to real estate agents in the area, it may present an opportunity for you if you've yet to pull the trigger on a vacation spot for the upcoming summer.

Demand for shore homes had been off the charts for a couple of summers in New Jersey, as folks considered a road trip to be their safest bet during a pandemic, rather than booking a plane or cruise for travel.

But that demand appears to be way down among rental offices leading up to Memorial Day Weekend this year.

"It just seems a little quiet right now," Kim Sexton, of Oceanside Realty in Surf City, told New Jersey 101.5. "It seemed very busy in January, but in April, it's pretty slow right now."

There are still rentals to be had in Long Beach Island and beyond, Sexton said.

And you can even snag properties during the hottest weeks in late July and early August. Your best bet for availability is late June and late August into much of September.

At Clayton & Clayton Realtors in Bay Head, rental volume is down approximately 35% compared to 2022, according to broker Shawn Clayton.

At the same time, Clayton said, demand seems to have shifted away from lengthy stays and toward one-week bookings. Many owners prefer to hand out their properties for two- or four-week stays.

Photos: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors Photos: Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors loading...

Now that the tax filing deadline has passed and more people have an idea of the money they'll have on hand, Clayton expects another rush of summer rental bookings.

With summer only a handful of weeks away, and an influx of new inventory this year, wannabe renters may be able to negotiate a good deal — and perhaps a short stay — out of property owners, Clayton said.

"If you're taking a trip somewhere, it's still less expensive to go to the Jersey Shore," Clayton said.

