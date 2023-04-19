Dunkin’ worker spills burning hot coffee on NJ man, suit says

☕ A Dunkin' employee spilled hot coffee on a customer, a lawsuit says

☕ The customer claims he was seriously burned by the 'dangerously' hot coffee

☕ It's the latest of several lawsuits against NJ Dunkin' stores in the past year

BAYONNE — A Dunkin' employee working the drive-thru dropped several cups of "dangerously" hot coffee onto a Hudson County man's lap and burned him, according to a lawsuit.

The spill happened two years ago at the Dunkin' on North Street in Bayonne, according to the lawsuit filed recently on April 7.

Howard Porch, who lives in Bayonne, went through the store's drive-thru on April 10, 2021 and ordered multiple hot coffees, the suit said. An employee got the drinks and put them in a tray.

The lawsuit claims that the worker dropped the tray as they handed it to Porch through the car window and hot coffee spilled onto his lap and abdomen causing serious injuries. The Dunkin' workers are accused of brewing the coffee at "dangerously" high temperatures, worsening Porch's injuries.

According to the suit, Porch was unable to work following the spill and racked up expensive medical bills.

NJ Dunkin' lawsuits

Several lawsuits have been filed against Dunkin' stores in New Jersey since last year.

In February, a Passaic man made a similar claim that he was burned when workers dropped a tray on him. Darryn Stewart suffered severe burns and needed medical treatment after the September 2021 incident at the store at the corner of Wonham Street and Van Houten Avenue in Clifton, according to the lawsuit.

And the month before, William Williams of Cedar Knolls sued, claiming he got burned at a Morris Plains store thanks to an unsecured lid.

Multiple lawsuits were filed in 2022 with similar accusations. Three separate lawsuits were filed in April last year.

