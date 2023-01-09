Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit.

William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.

According to the suit, an employee failed to secure the lid before giving the drink to Williams. It added that the coffee was excessively hot.

While the lawsuit said Williams endured great pain and will face expensive medical bills due to the injuries, it does not specify where he was burned or what degree the burns were. His attorney, Anthony Caivano, declined to comment when reached by New Jersey 101.5 for more information.

That location is an independent franchise owned and run by Maybury Douglas Associates, which is based in Chester. New Jersey 101.5 was unable to reach the company for comment.

NJ lawsuits against Dunkin'

Williams' suit, which was filed in late December, was the latest in a series of lawsuits filed by Dunkin' customers in New Jersey against the chain last year. Three of them were filed in the month of April.

One filed on Apr. 4, 2022, accused a location in Totowa of serving coffee that caused third-degree burns to a man who spilled the drink in his lap.

One week later, a Lyndhurst man sued when he claimed a mismatched cup and lid caused Dunkin' coffee to spill, also causing third-degree burns.

Later that same month, a 70-year-old Camden County man sued Dunkin' after he claimed an employee handing him two hot coffees through the drive-thru window spilled them on his legs.

Legal proceedings in each of the cases are ongoing.

