NJ school super charged in drunken crash — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Newark fire 11/15/24

NEWARK — A devastating three-alarm fire sent four firefighters to the hospital and displaced over a dozen families.

The fire on Seymour Avene broke out Friday just before midnight, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

What started as a blaze at an unoccupied residential building quickly spread to the buildings on both sides. Within minutes of their arrival, crews declared it was a three-alarm fire.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., holds a prop piggy 8/15/22

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey launched a long-expected campaign for governor Friday, pledging to make the state more affordable.

Gottheimer's announcement comes just over week after he won reelection for a fourth term in the House in his northern New Jersey district, and he joins an already crowded field for the Democratic nomination in next year's gubernatorial contest.

He announced his run at a diner in populous suburban Bergen County, which he partly represents. Acknowledging the state's heavy tax burden and reflecting some of the themes that played out in the recent White House race, Gottheimer pinned his campaign to bringing down prices.

US Currency

Some New Jersey workers will be getting a raise in 2025.

The minimum hourly payment for workers is going up in order to help folks keep up with the rising cost of living.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in October that New Jersey's minimum wage will increase by 36 cents on Jan. 1.

Flights delayed at Newark Airport

NEWARK — Hundreds of flights at New Jersey's largest airport have been delayed this weekend in what could be a preview of the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel period ever.

More than 400 flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were delayed on Saturday, according to FlightAware. There were another 242 delays and counting as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Departures to EWR were delayed an average of 53 minutes, according to an alert from the Federal Aviation Administration. Some delays reached over 160 minutes amid an ongoing ground delay.

George Chidiac

STAFFORD — A New Jersey school superintendent is accused of getting behind the wheel of a car after having too much to drink, according to a published report.

George J. Chidiac was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and careless driving after the Oct. 27 crash in Berkeley, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Chidiac makes over $200,000 a year as superintendent of the Stafford Township School District.

loading...

