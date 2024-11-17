4 NJ city firefighters hospitalized by daunting midnight fire

🔥 A partial collapse hurt 4 Newark firefighters

NEWARK — A devastating three-alarm fire sent four firefighters to the hospital and displaced over a dozen families.

The fire on Seymour Avene broke out Friday just before midnight, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda.

What started as a blaze at an unoccupied residential building quickly spread to the buildings on both sides. Within minutes of their arrival, crews declared it was a three-alarm fire.

It was brought under control by 2:45 a.m. early Saturday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire captain remains hospitalized

Part of the unoccupied building collapsed on four firefighters including a fire captain, according to Miranda.

Two of the firefighters hurt their arms while one other hurt their ankle. All three were hospitalized and have been released.

The fire captain suffered injuries to his face and back. He remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Fire displaces 14 families

According to Miranda, the fire displaced 14 families. Many of the victims said to ABC7 Eyewitness News that they lost everything in the blaze.

Miranda said 30 people, including 11 children, had to be relocated.

Volunteers from Red Cross New Jersey helped 34 people with emergency assistance, the nonprofit said on X.

