NJ assemblyman victim of home invasion/car theft — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ Cooler brand YETI opening its first NJ location inside a mall
PARAMUS — The popular cooler and drinkware brand YETI is opening its first New Jersey brick-and-mortar location.
The company has more than 20 locations across the country. It plans to add another in November, to Westfield Garden State Plaza.
According to public job listings by the store, YETI is hiring "store experience guides" and other positions to join the opening in "early November."
⬛ Police: NJ 15-year-old had over 900 child sex abuse files
SECAUCUS — A 15-year-old local boy has been arrested, as Secaucus Police said the teen had a massive collection of child sex abuse files, which he's accused of sharing on multiple apps.
Officers launched an investigation after receiving a tip that several images and videos had been uploaded by a resident of Harmon Cove Towers in Secaucus to Snapchat, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Telegram messaging apps.
⬛ Cowardly NJ man agrees to fistfight, shoots opponent in back
ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man is going to prison for shooting another man in the back during a preplanned fight.
Jawaun Yeoman, 27, was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in state prison, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
He won't be eligible for parole for 92 months, and when does finally get out, he will face another three years of probation.
⬛ These NJ towns spend the most of their tax bills on schools
In 2023, New Jersey's 21 counties collected over $33.3 billion in taxes. But where do those tax dollars go?
Nearly $17.5 billion, or around 52.4%, went to local schools, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of data from the state Department of Community Affairs.
How much each county, town, or city puts toward its schools varies greatly.
For residents of Freehold Township, around 69 cents of every dollar paid in property taxes goes toward local education. That comes out to $107.6 million for the district's 3,447 students.
⬛ Assemblyman victim of home invasion/auto theft
A New Jersey Assemblyman learned first hand the dangers of home invasion and car theft.
Paul Kanitra says thieves broke into the home his family is staying in in Hazlet and then stole his BMW.
The car had his state Assembly license plates on it.
Kanitra says his family is afraid to go to sleep at night.
Home invasions connected to car thefts have been rising in communities across New Jersey.
Northern Lights Visible Over New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexnader
NJ towns spending the most of their taxes on schools
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Fatal crashes by county
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.
It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.
New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.