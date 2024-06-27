Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

While some community carnivals have been forced to close early because of crowds that grew quickly in size and rowdiness, Wall Township's police chief is optimistic his town's fair will not have the same issue.

Fairs in Middlesex Township, Pennsauken and Gloucester Township are among those that shut down because of big crowds. Combined with incidents of large crowds at several Jersey Shore boardwalks, Police Chief Sean O’Halloran is well aware that the Wall Fair and fireworks display could be next but is taking steps to ensure it's not.

This probably won't come as a shock to anyone who's been to a supermarket recently, but it's going to be more expensive this year to host a July Fourth cookout.

For the fourth consecutive year, according to Consumer Energy Alliance, you can expect to fork over more money at the register, due to inflation that has rocked shoppers with prices that are about 25% higher today than they were in 2019.

From produce and cheese, to chicken and beef, prices are significantly higher for most barbecue staples.

The Glimmer Glass Bridge that carries traffic between Brielle and Manasquan has been reopened, but the 125-year-old structure is hardly out of the woods.

Monmouth Country Commissioner Tom Arnone said that cracks in the steel beams of the moveable bridge found during a routine inspection forced the immediate closure of the it on June 14. They have been repaired more than a week ahead of schedule. The closure impacted vehicular, pedestrian and marine traffic.

LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating the deaths of two toddlers prosecutors say were at the hands of their mother inside an Ocean County home on Tuesday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Lakewood police and Hatzolah Medical Services responded to a home on Shenandoah Drive in Lakewood after being called about a 1-year-old and 3-year-old in cardiac arrest. Efforts to save their lives were unsuccessful.

The Lakewood Scoop reports 27-year-old Naomi Elkins told detectives she needed to kill her children "for religious reasons."

⬛ NJ's ridiculous state budget - what it will cost you (Perspective)

Final details are being worked out on the new state budget. It must be approved by Sunday.

Gov. Murphy and Democrats in the legislature are pushing ahead with an unprecedented spending spree the state simply cannot afford.

Murphy already wanted to spend $2 billion dollars more than the state collects in tax revenue. Democratic legislators are now adding their own spending, which could top another $700 million.

Now, you will hear them talk about how much so-called 'tax relief' is in this budget and how its good for the middle class.

The reality is this: You won't get enough back in rebates to cover how much more this budget will ultimately cost you.

Those rebates would not be needed if Trenton Democrats were to actually keep New Jersey's spending in-line with what the state could actually afford, instead of borrowing more money and raising taxes to pay for their addiction to spending.

