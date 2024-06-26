Wall Township hopes its fair stays problem-free

🎡Several fairs have been marred by large crowds that developed quickly

While some community carnivals have been forced to close early because of crowds that grew quickly in size and rowdiness, Wall Township's police chief is optimistic his town's fair will not have the same issue.

Fairs in Middlesex Township, Pennsauken and Gloucester Township are among those that shut down because of big crowds. Combined with incidents of large crowds at several Jersey Shore boardwalks, Police Chief Sean O’Halloran is well aware that the Wall Fair and fireworks display could be next but is taking steps to ensure it's not.

"We always closely monitor what's going on throughout the state and the country for that matter. We have plans in place if things were to happen, but we don't expect that to happen. This is a family-friendly event. And we hope everyone has a good time and remains respectful towards each other and enjoys the fireworks," O’Halloran said.

While not wanting to tip his hand about how a situation would be handled, the chief said "plenty" of officers will be at the fair. He said crowds will be watched from the air and by surveillance camera, and social media will also be monitored for potential pop-up events.

"If we see anything pop up, we'll try and address it immediately in the hopes that it won't escalate in anything bigger," O’Halloran said. "You have to monitor social media. We do keep an eye on that. We work with our other partners in law enforcement."

Wall Fair 2024 poster Wall Fair 2024 poster (Wall Township) loading...

How to stop it in the first place

O'Halloran said he agrees with other police chiefs that getting tougher on crime would stop incidents from happening.

"We need to work together to address these problems so we can go back to having safe, family-friendly events so our children can enjoy them as well," O'Holloran said.

Personally, the chief is looking forward to the fireworks display.

"Hands down we have one of the best fireworks displays in the area," O’Halloran said.

The Wall Fair opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Wall Township Pop Warner football fields. A fireworks display is scheduled to be launched Sunday night at 9 p.m.

