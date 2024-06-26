Hosting a July Fourth BBQ? Prices have changed a lot in NJ

This probably won't come as a shock to anyone who's been to a supermarket recently, but it's going to be more expensive this year to host a July Fourth cookout.

For the fourth consecutive year, according to Consumer Energy Alliance, you can expect to fork over more money at the register, due to inflation that has rocked shoppers with prices that are about 25% higher today than they were in 2019.

From produce and cheese, to chicken and beef, prices are significantly higher for most barbecue staples.

"Year over year in New Jersey, we're seeing the average price increase for groceries at about 6.5%, which is a little more than the national average, which is about 5%," David Holt, president of Consumer Energy Alliance, told New Jersey 101.5.

An analysis by the advocacy group finds that the average family of four is paying about $2,500 more at the supermarket for a year's worth of groceries, compared to just two years ago.

Prices aren't rising simply because stores are looking to make more money — businesses are also responding to increased costs on the front end by passing them on to the consumer.

"Everything along the way, from farm to grocery store, is more expensive, just from an energy standpoint," Holt said.

At the same time, locations continue to battle supply chain disruptions and may jack up prices as demand for certain items outpaces supply.

Diesel prices — which can impact the cost of transporting goods to stores — are up slightly this week, but earlier in June they hit their lowest point in about two years. Still, the positive change likely isn't enough to make a palpable impact on supermarket prices.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, feeding a group of 10 for Independence Day in 2024 can cost around $71, but that total can vary depending on where you're shopping in the U.S.

"Your grocery bill may be a shock, but it is in line with the inflation that has roiled the economy – including the farm economy – over the last several years," the Farm Bureau said.

