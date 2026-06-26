I haven’t had the greatest luck with my car recently. I’m nearing the point where I’m not convinced that I’ll have a passenger side of it soon. The real kicker is that it’s a 2024 model and I just got it in September 2025.

I’ve had the dang thing for 9 months and it’s already testing my patience.

In March, I was “doored,” where someone opened there door into traffic (a.k.a. me), which knocked off not only my passenger’s side-view mirror, but also the passenger-side door handle.

Photo by Kylie Moore Photo by Kylie Moore

It took about a month or so to fix and I thought I was out of the woods with car issues.

I was wrong.

This week, despite the warm weather outside, I was feeling chilly in the office. Knowing that I had a “just in case” hoodie in my backseat, I ventured out to get it, thinking nothing of opening the rear passenger side door.

Photo by Kylie Moore Photo by Kylie Moore

I reached for the handle which looked totally normal, and attempted to pull the door open. Instead of opening the door, the handle came clean off in my hand.

As someone who tends to accidentally overreact, I let out a scream. In my defense, this had never happened before and I was shocked.

I’m not a particularly strong person. I wasn’t pulling on it that hard at all. Yet, there the handle was, no longer attached to my car.

Photo by Rick Rickman Photo by Rick Rickman

There are no scratches or dents that could indicate that this was an unnoticed result of when I got doored a few months ago, so I don’t really know what to make of this.

Luckily, it’s a door that’s rarely used, I barely have passengers in the front seat, let alone in the back, but I don’t want to leave it as is in case I do have a full car one day.

Ultimately, I’m debating MacGyvering it with duct tape out, but I don’t know if that’s a real long-term solution.

Photo by Rick Rickman Photo by Rick Rickman

I just hope that I don’t have any animals hit it anytime soon causing even more damage, as I’ve had that happen more than my fair share of times.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for June (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of June. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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