Lakewood, NJ mother charged with deaths of her two toddlers

🚨 Police were called to a home on Shenandoah Drive in Lakewood Tuesday night

🚨 First responders tried to revive two toddlers police say were drowned

🚨 Their mother was taken into custody by police

LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating the deaths of two toddlers prosecutors say was at the hands of their mother inside an Ocean County home on Tuesday.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Lakewood police and Hatzolah Medical Services responded to a home on Shenandoah Drive in Lakewood after being called about a 1-year-old and 3-year-old in cardiac arrest. Efforts to save their lives were unsuccessful.

An investigation determined that the younger child was stabbed and both had been drowned, according to Billhimer.

Their mother, Naomi Elkins, 27, was charged with their deaths and taken into custody. She is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Multiple charges

Elkins is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Billhimer did not disclose the gender of the children, a reason for the deaths or if anyone else was present at the time.

NBC New York reported the children were both girls.

