6-year-old boy drowns on first day of NJ summer camp’s season

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP — A child found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a summer camp Monday afternoon was later pronounced dead.

It was the first day of summer camp at Liberty Lake Day Camp in Mansfield when the six-year-old boy was pulled out of a swimming pool by a lifeguard around 2 p.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Lifeguards tried to revive the boy, who was taken to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the prosecutor.

Bradshaw did not disclose the identity of the boy, the activity he was involved with at the time or the level of supervision at the time. The camp was open on Tuesday.

Young life lost

The camp, in a statement to NBC Philadelphia, called the drowning a "senseless tragedy" that "took a life that was far too young."

Liberty Lake Day camp is located on 60 acres off Florence-Columbus Road in Mansfield between the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 295. Campers between pre-K and 10th grade participate in the four-week summer program which has been open since 2002, according to the camp's website.

