Glimmer Glass Bridge reopens but continues to show its age

The Glimmer Glass Bridge that carries traffic between Brielle and Manasquan has been reopened, but the 125-year-old structure is hardly out of the woods.

Monmouth Country Commissioner Tom Arnone said that cracks in the steel beams of the moveable bridge found during a routine inspection forced the immediate closure of the it on June 14. They have been repaired more than a week ahead of schedule. The closure impacted vehicular, pedestrian and marine traffic.

“I want to thank the traveling public in the area and, especially, the boating community for their understanding and cooperation during the closure," Arnone said in a statement.

Glimmer Glass Bridge Glimmer Glass Bridge (Bud McCormick) loading...

Replacement vs. repair

Arnone said additional inspection of the bridge that first opened in 1898 did not show any other issues in need of immediate repair. However, ongoing deterioration because of its age remains.

"The advancement of the deterioration of the major bridge elements remains and the county will continue to monitor the condition of the bridge closely," Arnone said.

Constant maintenance over the past several years have made it an inconvenient route for both residents and visitors. The bridge, part of the National Register of Historic Places, would cost $30 million to replace, according to county engineers.

It would be a lengthy process requiring design approval from the State Historical Preservation Office after two to three years of design work.

Previous reporting by Rick Rickman was used in this report.

