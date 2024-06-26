Mom of boy drowned in NJ summer camp pool vows to fight for son

☑️ The boy's mother said he was born at just 23 weeks and was always a fighter

MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The six-year-old boy who drowned at Liberty Lake Day Camp on Monday was eager to swim during the first day of summer camp, his mother told CBS Philadelphia while the camp owner defended his decision to open camp Tuesday.

The boy, identified as Michael Stewart of Lumberton by his mother during the interview, was found floating in a pool at the Burlington County campground around 2 p.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Lifeguards tried to revive the boy, who was taken to Virtua Mount Holly Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the prosecutor.

Enjoli Stewart told CBS Philadelphia her son was born at 23 weeks and was always a fighter weighing just over a pound at birth. Michael was eager for the first day of camp.

Stewart did not say what her next steps would be except to continue her fight to find out why her son drowned.

Lumberton school district Superintendent Colleen Murray in a statement said Michael was a rising first grader and offered condolences to his family. She said a lemonade stand fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday at noon at the Old Fire House on Main Street to benefit his family.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have also been posted to help with funeral expenses including one by the Lumberton Police Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 201.

Why open the day after the drowning?

Camp owner Andy Pritikin told 300 parents he was “saddened” and “filled with grief” at the boy’s drowning during a Zoom meeting, 6 ABC Action News reported.

"We’re doing everything we can right now to support the family, as well as the hundreds of families continuing to send their kids to Liberty Lake," said Pritikin in a brief email to New Jersey 101.5.

During the meeting, Pritikin said that a group leader, two counselors, and four lifeguards were supervising activities at the pool. Three advocates working with Micheal were also present at the pool. Pritkin said Michael was part of an inclusion group for children with special needs.

Pritkin also defended criticism of the decision to open camp Tuesday and said he wanted to provide “normalcy” for campers and staff. Many commenting on Enjoli Stewart's Facebook page believed the camp should have stayed closed to honor Michael.

Effective immediately all staff will be required to be in the water with campers and have a buddy system put in place, Pritikin said.

