New Jersey’s largest unclaimed lottery prize — NJ Top News

Research published out of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School shines a light on an alarming number of opioid poisonings among children in New Jersey. Over just five years, the state recorded 230 such cases in children aged 1 month to 6 years.

TRENTON – State officials have filed a discrimination lawsuit against a South Jersey hospital network for secretly drug testing women as they arrived to give birth to newborns.

Virtua Health — and its network of hospitals in Voorhees, Mount Holly, and Camden — were the focus of the suit filed in Superior Court by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights.

Since 2018, Virtua has required universal drug testing of all pregnant patients admitted to Labor and Delivery or High-Risk Obstetrics Units.

On September 26, 2014, the greatest meteorologist New Jersey has ever known hung up his headphones and Doppler radar, a much-deserved retirement after 22+ years at New Jersey 101.5.

Alan Kasper was a legend in both radio and television weather. Known for his unrivaled accuracy (especially for snow storms), limitless dedication, and easy-going yet authoritative style. There will never be another Alan.

To celebrate and commemorate this important work-iversary, I decided to create a list of my top ten favorite memories here. Some of them are big storms. Some of them are fun morning show antics. And some are deeply meaningful and impactful events that were extra-special to me.

If I look at my deck any time of the day, but especially in the morning, it’s like a cartoon of chipmunks and squirrels racing back and forth.

I know I’ve had chipmunks in my yard for the past few years but this year they are out of control. They terrorized my tomato garden in mid-summer, but now they seem to be concentrating on gathering acorns and digging in my planters.

They are cute little things that usually don’t bother me, but this year they become a little bit of a nuisance.

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Six months ago, someone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Monmouth County became the winner of the state's largest ever lottery jackpot.

Now, that someone has just six months to come forward with the coveted ticket, if they want to get paid.

As of Sept. 26, the New Jersey Lottery has no idea who has the ticket that matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball on March 26.

Prizes from live games need to be claimed within a year of the draw date.

The ticket, worth a prize of $1.13 billion, was sold at ShopRite Liquor in Neptune Township.

Lottery officials held a press conference at the supermarket the morning after the drawing.

