Celebrating 10 years at New Jersey 101.5: 10 memorable moments

On September 26, 2014, the greatest meteorologist New Jersey has ever known hung up his headphones and Doppler radar, a much-deserved retirement after 22+ years at New Jersey 101.5.

Alan Kasper was a legend in both radio and television weather. Known for his unrivaled accuracy (especially for snow storms), limitless dedication, and easy-going yet authoritative style. There will never be another Alan.

After a long search process, Alan's replacement was chosen. A bright-eyed, bushy-tailed Certified Broadcast Meteorologist working for the NJ State Climate Office and News 12 New Jersey.

Me.

I fully recognized then (and now) the enormity of the shoes I had to fill as New Jersey's Chief Meteorologist, the prominence of the legacy New Jersey 101.5 brand, and the importance of communicating critical weather information to our huge statewide audience.

My job is at the confluence of three very tough, demanding, competitive industries: Radio, Digital Media, and Weather. When New Jersey's weather turns nasty, the stress is indescribable. When something goes wrong at work, frustration levels can be off the chart. The early morning hours are exhausting. And being on-call 24/7/365 adds a lot of pressure. (Pun semi-intended.)

But I still sit down in the weather center every day with a deep passion for weather, for my home state of New Jersey, and for helping my thousands of listeners plan their day and stay safe.

I can not believe I have now worked for New Jersey 101.5 and Townsquare Media a full decade. More than half of my 18-year career as a professional broadcast meteorologist.

In that time, I estimate I have created well over 100,000 live and recorded pieces of on-air weather content across all the radio stations in the Townsquare Media New Jersey family. Of course, that is on top of the 3,887 (and counting) articles I have written for the web. Wow.

I have grown and changed a lot over the last ten years. I now have a wife. And a house. And four sons. And a lot more gray hairs.

To celebrate and commemorate this important work-iversary, I decided to create a list of my top ten favorite memories here. Some of them are big storms. Some of them are fun morning show antics. And some are deeply meaningful and impactful events that were extra-special to me.

Before I dive in to the countdown, I owe a huge thanks to all those who continue to support me in this crazy job. From my family to my listeners to my coworkers to my managers to my clients to my meteorological colleagues far and wide.

Here we go, my top ten memories listed in chronological order:

September 26, 2014: The Beginning

I was so lucky to train with Alan for a month before his departure. Not only was there a lot to learn about the logistics of producing dozens of daily weathercasts, I got to really pick his brain about his forecasting methodology and philosophy. The big transition day was very long and intensely emotional.

As if that wasn't enough life-changing excitement for one day, I went home that Friday evening to learn that my then-fiancee was pregnant with our first son. He turns ten next year.

January 26-27, 2015: The Blizzard That Wasn't

In late January 2015, a powerful nor'easter was forecast to heavily impact New Jersey with snow, wind, and travel headaches galore. It was my first big weather event at 101.5. My first chance to show the audience my prowess in forecasting and communicating storm information.

Final forecast: 18 to 24 inches for a wide swath of New Jersey.

Final snowfall totals: Up to 9 inches on the ground. Only a dusting in some spots. Ouch.

Look, I didn't say all these memorable moments were good ones. Behind the scenes, I took a lot of heat for that forecast busting so badly — my only saving grace is that every other area forecaster was equally fooled. There is a silver lining here: The "blizzard that wasn't" served as a tremendous learning experience for every single winter storm I have covered since.

May 22, 2015: Battleship New Jersey

The New Jersey 101.5 morning show only hit the road once for a group live broadcast. Ever. Aboard Battleship New Jersey, on the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend 2025. The venerable Jim Gearhart, a Navy veteran, was host at the time. And our entire news, weather, traffic, and production team traveled down to Camden for the show.

Unfortunately, that broadcast was plagued by technical difficulties. Apparently Wifi and wireless microphone signals do not travel very well on a 1940s era battleship. We finally hit the airwaves an hour later than scheduled, and the rest of the show was great.

My favorite highlight: Playing Battleship the board game with NJ Traffic North's own Bob Williams.

October 17, 2015: Meteorology Day

Over the course of my career, I have talked to hundreds of school and community groups. It is one of my favorite things to do, coming out from behind the microphone to share my passion for weather and climate. (And unfortunately, an activity I do not have much time for these days.)

One of the best such presentations I have hosted was at a car dealership on a random Saturday in October 2015. Seriously! After weeks of planning and promotion, over 100 kids and adults came out. I gave a great talk, I signed tons of autographs, we gave out tons of prizes, and the client walked away with a throng of new admirers and potential customers.

(P.S. If you own a business and would like to replicate the success of Meteorology Day, please reach out!)

January 22-24, 2016: Blizzard of 2016 Sleepover

Almost exactly one year after the "Blizzard That Wasn't" I wrote about above, New Jersey got smacked with one of its biggest winter storms ever recorded. All but far southern NJ picked up over a foot of fresh snow. Over 30 inches accumulated in North Jersey.

Given the impossible travel conditions, our entire contingent of weekend hosts and news personnel had a massive sleepover at the radio station for several days. I was basically camped-out in the air studio with Big Joe Henry for the duration. It was an exhausting weekend, but truly fulfilling.

June 2017: Great Adventure Animals

Over the last decade, I have been lucky to have a close partnership with Six Flags Great Adventure. That is very special as the park is located in my hometown of Jackson Township, and I spent five summers in high school and college working there.

I became a zombie. I presented a weather seminar for 300 scouts. I hosted (and participated in) the first-ever Polar Coaster ride on a frigid Nitro roller coaster. And I attended media day events for the openings of Justice League, Jersey Devil, Medusa, and Fright Fest.

But my favorite work visit to SFGA has to be a behind-the-scenes exclusive getting to know some of Great Adventure's animal superstars.

I got to kiss a pair of California sea lions, Dichali and Anoki. (Fun fact: They were very curious and confused about my beard.) I met Joyce the elephant, who painted me a very special picture that still hangs in my home office. I fed some giraffes in the Wild Safari Park. And I helped wrangle some very frisky and uppity pygmy goats. It was an amazing day with some amazing animals and their amazing handlers and trainers.

September 29, 2017: Piff the Magic Dragon

I have been a fan of Penn & Teller forever, including their "Fool Us" TV series. So when Piff the Magic Dragon (also of America's Got Talent fame) visited our radio station to promote his New Brunswick show, I was tickled. I even got to hold Mr. Piffles!

The highlight of the morning came as "Piff" learned my great-uncle was famous magician Herb Zarrow, who invented a sleight of hand technique known as the Zarrow Shuffle. And right there, on the spot, Piff demonstrated it for me. So cool.

October 15, 2019: NJ101.5 Newsroom Ribbon Cutting

At 10:15 a.m. on 10/15, the ribbon was cut to officially open New Jersey 101.5's new newsroom. A massive renovation included investments in space and technology to create a modern workspace for our entire news and digital team. Including me — I finally got my very own desk and weather center!

The grand opening gala was a star-studded affair, featuring our entire staff, former employees, and dignitaries.

September 1, 2021: Ida

One of the worst nights of my career. And one of only two times in my life I pulled an all-nighter, staying awake (and at work) for about 30 hours.

We knew the remnants of Hurricane Ida were coming toward New Jersey. And we knew it would be severe. (I even canceled my end-of-summer vacation to return for storm coverage.) But I don't think anyone thought 10+ inches of rain would fall in a few hours, causing catastrophic, historic, record flooding. Sadly, 32 people lost their lives in New Jersey from Ida.

My original plan was to drive from home to the radio station after dinner to cover the late night brunt of the storm. But as a powerful tornado struck Mullica Hill in the early evening hours, I opted to skip the commute and cover the storm from my home studio. For 16 hours, I gave regular updates as I heard and watched our basement sump pump rise just a few feet behind me. (We were lucky, as the water stopped rising about two inches from the top.)

Following Ida, we revamped our entire system of internal communications before and during severe weather events. Again, making every weather event — even the devastating ones — an opportunity to learn and evolve.

June 2023: Smoke

Last but not least, one of the weirdest atmospheric events I have ever covered. As wildfires in Quebec, Canada burned hot and heavy throughout June 2023, thick smoke was transported south into New Jersey. The air turned orange, the smell was intense, and New Jersey's air quality was at its worst level in decades. I consulted with dozens of businesses, event planners, and school districts that month to determine whether outdoor events could happen, or whether the air was just too hazardous. It was wild.

Even the weather was heavily affected. Temperatures and sky conditions were practically unpredictable that week, since those numbers were so dependent on smoke and visibility. I had to dig out my old college notebooks for Atmospheric Air Pollution class to bone-up on smoke dynamics and communicating air quality emergencies.

