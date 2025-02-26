😡 The most disgusting thing Eric Scott has seen at NJ 101.5

❓ Who is leaving boogers in the bathroom?

❗ NJ 101.5 listeners respond

I'll start this article with an apology, but it had to be done.

I have been with New Jersey 101.5 since 1991, and this was perhaps the most disgusting thing I have seen in my nearly 34-years at the station.

Someone has been picking their nose and leaving boogers on the walls and cabinets of the bathrooms.

Note I said "bathrooms," as in more than one.

More than one bathroom, and more than one booger.

After discussing this with my morning show colleagues, we agreed the Booger Bandit must be called out on the air and brought to justice.

attachment-“Find the Booger Bandit and make them eat it...tough love.” (3) loading...

I know this is not the most appetizing topic and it may have ruined your breakfast. It is for that reason I apologize.

Karen, from Randolph, pleaded, "Please stop talking about snot I’m getting nauseous that a building of professionals have staff doing stuff like a 2nd grader."

Karen, I agree.

Tina, from Lawrence said we were ruining her coffee.

Gar, from Toms River, wished us well on the hunt for the Booger Bandit, but couldn't listen. "I’ll be back tomorrow. Have a good day, Eric," she said.

attachment-“Find the Booger Bandit and make them eat it...tough love.” (4) loading...

We are not alone

Apparently leaving nose nuggets behind is no uncommon. It's just usually from kids.

Stef, from Manahawkin, told us, "We found boogers on the back of our sofa. My son would pick them and just wipe it on the back of the sofa."

Eww. But it's not always kids.

Frank, from Delran, says he sees it all the time at urinals. "They stand there and pick their nose and wipe it on the wall. Be on the lookout at all men's bathrooms. You'll see it's very common."

How can you not think about this every time you use a public bathroom?

attachment-“Find the Booger Bandit and make them eat it...tough love.” (1) loading...

Others have done worse

The conversation also evolved into some of the disgusting things you have found in your work bathroom.

It made leaving snot rockets on the bathroom wall seem tame.

I was appalled at the number of people who were doing far worse.

Karin, from Morristown, told us, "An employee missed the toilet and pooped on the floor, or perhaps it was deliberate. It was not cleaned up. No one ever confessed."

Johnny, from Milford, told us about the time "someone left a number 2 in the urinal."

Anne, from Brick, gave no details, but told us, "Honestly, the things I would see in the women's bathroom at my previous job were quite shocking and appalling. It was a professional corporate office in a nicer NJ town. I worked with the women who used these facilities! To this day I still can't believe how GROSS women can be even in public restrooms."

Grime and punishment

As we continued the hunt for the NJ 101.5 Booger Bandit, a good number of you had suggestions for punishment.

attachment-“Find the Booger Bandit and make them eat it...tough love.” loading...

Most agreed making the guilty party clean the bathrooms and their snot smears.

Others took it a bit farther.

One caller suggested a sign that reads, "To the Booger Bandit: Take your lunch home!"

The ingestion of the crusty nose nuggets was a recurring theme.

Frank, from Madison, suggested, "Find the Booger Bandit and make them eat it...tough love."

For now, the identity of the Booger Bandit remains a mystery.

I am sorry for ruining your breakfast.

2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state All are are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom