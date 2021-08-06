Big Joe’s Slammin’ Summer Sangria

One of my favorite drinks of the summer is Sangria. It’s refreshing and goes down easily, especially on a hot summer day. There are lots of recipes out there but I like mine, which is a doctored version of most recipes.

Enjoy the summer, sit back and enjoy a great pitcher of one of my summer favorites. If you prefer you can make this with either white or red wine. I like white wine, enjoy!

2 (750-ml) bottles red or white wine, chilled

1 cup brandy

1 cup of Grand Marnier

¼ cup of silver tequilla

2 sliced oranges

1 orange freshly squeezed juice

1 lemon, sliced

1 lime, sliced

2 granny green or red fuji apples sliced

2 cans of Sprite

Slice all the fruit first, make the slices large to add flavor to the drink. Add to the pitcher. Add squeezed orange juice, brandy, Grand Marnier, tequila and wine. Stir with wooden or plastic spoon, don’t use metal spoon. Chill for an hour, add splash of Sprite to each glass before serving.

