NJ Mosquitos and what makes them bite you the most

Ugh. That's one of the best ways to describe those annoying pests known as mosquitos that are out in droves during the summer season in New Jersey.

It's bad enough they send thousands of people to the hospitals every year because of disease. Their bites also hurt and can be ruthless.

Not only that but for some reason, certain people tend to deal with mosquitos more than others. And although that might seem unfair, there's a reason for it. Believe it or not, you may be able to take back some control just by carefully picking out what you choose to wear.

Before we get into this latest research, let's first disclose that it's important not to take the following information as a surefire way to stop mosquitoes. Yes, it may help deter them, but it won't stop them 100% from trying to bite you.

But, research has shown before how clothes affect these annoying insects, and the latest findings continue to solidify that. Not just on what attracts them, but also repels them.

The study also dives deeper into how swatting mosquitos affects their behavior, as well as how certain scents can make a difference. It's really fascinating research.

Mosquito Outlook for New Jersey

The link above dives more into the latest research regarding mosquitos and the findings of what attracts and repels them. As for New Jersey? The outlook this summer doesn't look promising.

This past winter alone already set the stage for an intense mosquito season, which is not good news for anyone in The Garden State. However, aside from what clothes to wear, there are other methods you can take to help deter mosquitoes in New Jersey (Check out more from our newsroom here).

Remember to check around your yard and spill any stagnant water as that's where you'll find mosquito eggs. And if you're looking for plants, below are a few that are known to help repel those obnoxious biting pests.

