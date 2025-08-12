New Jersey summers can be brutal when it comes to mosquitoes. Doesn't matter who you are, at some point, they're coming for you.

And there are multiple ways you can try to deter them. One of those methods is to place citronella plants in areas most tend to gather.

Speaking of citronella, lighting citronella candles is another method. But if that doesn't work, then putting on bug spray may also work.

And to some extent, those above methods do work to deter mosquitoes. Notice the word deter, not eliminate. But again, we just don't want those mosquitoes to be overwhelming.

Don't be a magnet

With that said, did you know that mosquitoes may be more attracted to you simply based on the color you're wearing?

This has been researched before to see if there's a correlation between what colors you wear and the likely hood of mosquitoes seemingly choosing you over anyone else. The results are fascinating.

Avoid the popular colors

It's not uncommon at all to see people in New Jersey wear red and black during the summer months. In fact, those are two of the most popular colors you'll see when it comes to clothing.

Unfortunately, it also seems that mosquitoes also prefer those color choices. For whatever reason, they're drawn to red and black. And that's not good news for anyone in those colors.

Again, this research isn't saying not wearing red or black will completely stop mosquitoes from coming to you, but it may deter them.

Go green or go white

Interestingly, those who wear green or white seem to be bothered the least by mosquitoes. Just something to keep in mind if you're concerned about mosquitoes.

