Did you know these edible NJ favorites will help keep pests away?

The growing season is in full swing now across the Great Garden State, and many homeowners are taking full advantage of trying to get their landscapes perfect for the summer season.

And even though New Jersey technically has a short growing season, we can still make the most of it. Seasonal plants, for example, allow us to switch different types of vegetation in and out depending on what part of the summer we're in.

Now, of course, not every homeowner is into gardening, but that's OK. Many New Jersey plants can be grown right in pots and placed around the deck or on the front stoop.

And depending on what kind of vegetation you pick can make all the difference when it comes to your comfort. And when we talk about comfort, we mean keeping away those unwanted pests.

Many plants in New Jersey naturally repel insects such as mosquitoes and ticks. And let's be honest, who wants to deal with mosquitoes and ticks around their home?

What's more, some of these plants are also edible and can be used in many meals. That, right there, is a win-win situation.

But before we look at the edibles, some of which might surprise you, we'll start the list off with some beautiful plants and flowers that will also do the trick.

A great New Jersey home with potted basil, rosemary, and chives ready for some harvesting for a great meal. Herbs and spices allow for easy cooking, while a splash of color from the flowers completes that natural pest barrier.

And you don't have to harvest the whole plant, either. Just pick what you need and let the rest be. Having those edible plants is not only great for cooking, but they also work as a repellent.

Yes, herbs and spices are certainly a great bonus to have, but they're not the only types of plants to use. Any of the above will help do the trick in helping keep those unwanted pests away.

