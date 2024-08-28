It’s lockdown season again — Toady’s narrative? Mosquitos

The mad scientists and fear-mongers are in high gear. Flu shots, COVID shots, and curfews are all on the table.

I'm old enough to remember when they told us we were all going to die if we didn't mask up between the front door and the table in restaurants. You were in imminent danger just being outside unless you were a BLM protestor, then you were safe.

Now we're hearing about EEE, a horrible, deadly disease spread by mosquitoes.

To the basement! Lock up the kids, we could all be dead. Give. Me. A. Break.

In one case in Massachusetts over the past four years and the Department of Health accurately issued a warning and one town closed the parks at 6 p.m. Insanity.

In Jersey, the fear is over West Nile, FOUR cases! Oh, the humanity.

A Camden County resident who tested positive for West Nile Virus on Monday has become the fourth person in New Jersey to come down with it. Although 4 out of 5 people who are infected don’t feel symptoms, others will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. A rash? A headache?

Again, safety first. Just stay home.

When will Americans decide that they've had enough of the lies, propaganda, and fear-mongering from the click-bait, irresponsible media and politicians?

In the 1970s we were going to freeze to death with the coming ice age.

In the 1990s, we were going to be underwater with the melting ice caps by 2015.

In 2020, we were all going to die from a virus that for the most part had no symptoms, oh, and the only people who died were mostly elderly and had an average of 3-4 comorbidities.

You still get the flu with the flu shot. You still get COVID with the COVID shot, well maybe, the test is really not accurate and not effective to test for illness (see Kary Mullis).

And when we allow illegals to flood the country, we get fraudulent votes from non-citizens.

When we stop enforcing the law, we get more crime. When we allow the criminals caught for perpetrating crimes to be released in hours, we get streets that aren't safe. When we declare war on the very fuels that helped create our civilization, we get out-of-control energy costs that crush working and middle-class families.

Humans are predictable and gullible. Throughout history, powerful people have told tales and spun narratives to exercise control over the people who helped them get power in the first place. Climate change, institutional racism, COVID, and now mosquitos are all narratives designed to keep you fearful and compliant while the powerful insiders increase their position and wealth on the back of your hard work.

When you're ready to stand up and fight back, let me know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

