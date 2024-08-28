Another stabbing in Jersey — Time to crack down on criminals (Opinion)

Although we don't know all the details on the perpetrator, the victim, and how a knife ended up in the hands of a would-be killer after security, we know it shouldn't have happened.

For many years I've been talking about the need to seriously crack down on criminals and address the mental illnesses that are now pervasive in our communities. Bail reform is a disaster that has created a revolving door for criminals as cops can't hold perps.

The open border has allowed more than 800,000 illegal aliens to pour into NJ, many of whom are criminals sponging off of your hard-earned income.

NJ has an AG and a governor who spends time handcuffing police and making excuses for bad behavior. It's time to crack down on criminals, reopen mental health institutions, and get serious about protecting our communities and public spaces.

The story was reported earlier this week as a 37-year-old woman from North Carolina was in New Jersey for a wedding and was heading back to NC when she was stabbed in the face at Newark Airport.

She was waiting for her flight in Terminal A when a man grabbed her from behind and stabbed her. The attacker broke her nose and cheekbone and she needed a dozen stitches to close up the stab wound.

Xiong Jin, 54, was arrested by Port Authority Police and was released from jail 2 days earlier after being service and sentenced for assault since 2009.

