More gimmicks from Gov Murphy as cost-of-living soars (Opinion)

As a so-called "thank you" to commuters who had to deal with the delays and disruptions all summer on NJ Transit, Governor Murphy is "giving back" and making this week starting Monday until Labor Day, a week of free NJ Transit rides.

Any commuter who has paid for a monthly pass will get a 25% discount on September's pass.

The cost of the state-run transit system is estimated to be approximately $19 million.

First of all, having one free week when most of the commuters have been disrupted by interrupted service, delays, and a fare hike is not changing anything. Commuters will go back to work after Labor Day to the same rising fares, service interruptions, and delays.

Secondly, the governor just stuck business with a new billion-dollar tax hike in order to close budget gaps for NJ Transit. And although $19 million may not sound like a lot, after sticking more taxes to NJ businesses, it would be nice if that money was flowing toward businesses as a tax credit instead of a gimmicky fare holiday which is a temporary "high" during a slow week for a small number of riders.

Classic New Jersey politics. Throw out a gimmick to grab a headline while ignoring the real problems.

For years, I've been advocating the monetization of NJ Transit assets and operations. Now some in the legislature are catching up and proposing the sale of certain lands.

Again, taking a good idea and wrecking it is par for the course with NJ politicians. A one-time sale of real estate for a quick hit cash infusion will defeat the purpose. A deal has to be worked out to bring in private capital as a long-term investment and move the operation and budgeting to create a for-profit opportunity.

We have the largest transit system in the nation. Plenty of customers to make it a very desirable investment. Riders deserve on-time trains, superb customer service, and lower costs.

The challenge in New Jersey, and across the country for that matter, is government money (YOUR money) is often spent without regard for a return on the investment.

The $19 million that the "holiday" will cost us comes with NOTHING in return. The higher fares will still be in place, the tax hike on business is still intact and there is no guarantee that service will get any better.

Instead of a gimmick for political purposes to score headlines and points with a few voters, how about a fare holiday to drive customers to a revenue source for the state? Maybe free fares on Saturday to drive people to local street fairs or to visit one of NJ's many great main streets to spend money at small shops?

Maybe run a promotion for out-of-state visitors to take the train to the shore to spend money on rentals, hotels, and restaurants.

We need to use taxpayer investments to drive consumer spending and create new sources of tax revenue. Unfortunately, with this current administration in Washington and Trenton, we'll continue to get more of the same.

And this year will likely be another year of most moves being out-of-state and billions of dollars in adjected gross income leaving for states with lower costs and more services.

