End of an outstanding career for this NJ Police Chief

Throughout my 10 years as your morning host, I've been highlighting and honoring local law enforcement across the state. One of the great leaders I've become friends with over those years is the chief of police in Toms River.

Toms River is one of our favorite towns, full of outstanding restaurants including Riv's and Burger 25, plus places like the Field of Dreams which caters to special needs and typical kids in the community, not to mention the great people across the town.

One of the foundations of any strong community is the quality of the law enforcement members who keep the streets safe and protected. As in any great organization, you need the right leadership for a smooth, effective, and efficient operation. For the department in Toms River, that leader has been Chief Mitch Little for the past 10 years.

Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little is welcomed back to police HQ after a two-day suspension

Chief Little joined the department in 1986 after receiving his bachelor's degree from Stockton State that same year. Mitch is a lifelong Toms River resident, graduating from Toms River High School North in 1982.

Throughout his career as an officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and finally as Chief, he has performed at the highest levels. Competent, capable, committed. This is a man who loves his job, his colleagues, and his town.

Beyond being a great leader, Mitch is a respected and beloved husband and father. He's been married to his wife Lisa since 1992.

It's my honor to recognize Chef Little for his decades of service to our community, state, and country. He's an example of a man prepared, willing, and able to go above and beyond the call of duty and stand up for the men and women in his charge.

Thank you Mitch for your 38 years of service. You are appreciated and valued. We can't wait to see what you will do next, even if it's just enjoying a well-deserved retirement, fishing, golfing, and throwing axes.

