Are NJ flight delays getting worse?

As we headed out to Florida for the Border 911 event, Jodi and I were looking forward to an early arrival for a well-planned trip. As the saying goes, the best-laid plans.

Enter Newark Liberty International Airport. Our flight was originally scheduled for an 11:59 a.m. departure allowing us plenty of time to get to the hotel and change before heading over to Mar-A-Lago.

The problem wasn't so much in the delays, gate changes, and terminal change which had us on a bus across the tarmac going from Terminal A to Terminal C. The problem was more in the lack of communication and the incremental changes.

First, the gate changed so you end up schlepping across the terminal, only to find out that the time has also changed. Instead of a changed gate and a new time, the gate changed again, and again we were met with a delayed time.

The incremental changes made it challenging to adjust plans for our arrival, pick-up, and event schedule. The good news is that the staff at the airport and airline worked hard to make sure that we were eventually on a flight. But clearly, something is happening at Newark as I don't hear the same level of disruption at other area airports including Philly, AC, and Trenton.

What's your best/worst airport experience and which airport is your go-to out of the Garden State?

