Newark Airport’s terminal A wins another illustrious award

Consider Skytrax like the Academy Awards. An award from them is pretty much the most prestigious thing you can receive in the aviation industry.

And The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey just announced that Newark Liberty International Airport’s new Terminal A has been named the world’s best new airport terminal by Skytrax. This comes only a month after Terminal A was given a five-star rating by the evaluation firm and became only the third U.S. airport to receive the grade.

Do you get what you pay for?

Port Authority sunk $2.7 billion into creating the new Terminal A. It features state-of-the-art passenger amenities, a kid’s play space, digital technology and many local and national dining and retail options.

Perhaps the most unique amenity is a sensory room that offers neurodivergent travelers and their families a calm space away from the bustle and chaos of a busy airport, something I can appreciate having two children on the spectrum.

Munich Airport NJ LLC operates Terminal A and Michael Kunz their CEO said in a press release,

It’s an amazing accomplishment to be named the Best New Terminal in the World. We are so incredibly proud of this milestone for Terminal A and for Munich Airport NJ. It is the pinnacle of achievement in both customer experience and the result of years of planning and tireless dedication to the program. This recognition comes with a solemn responsibility associated with maintaining a world-class standard of customer service and terminal operations.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax which granted the prestigious honor, said,

This award covers new airport terminals that have opened in the previous 18 months of the 2024 World Airport Awards, and covers the full range of airport facilities, staff services and customer experience evaluation. It is pleasing to see such a high standard being delivered here at Terminal A, which is very worthy of their award as the world’s best new airport terminal.

Which is all great, as long as your flight is on time.

