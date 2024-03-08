Newark Liberty Airport is undergoing some renovations, with the $2.7 billion Terminal A completed and the new $950 million air train service underway, but apparently that wasn’t enough to save its reputation.

The JD Power customer satisfaction ratings are out and Newark Airport finished dead last.

Also, a survey of business travelers conducted by a British finance company found that Newark was the second worst airport in the country and the tenth worst in the world.

The JD Power results are an interim report, as the full report comes out in September; this is a mid-year snapshot. As reported by NJ.com, the survey is no longer numerical; rather, the 13,000 respondents rated each category as poor, great, excellent, and perfect.

The survey assesses various aspects of the airport experience, including terminal facilities, food and beverage options, retail services, and baggage claim. Airports that perform well in these areas tend to see higher levels of customer satisfaction.

Moreover, satisfied travelers are more likely to spend money at the airport, with “delighted” passengers spending an average of $44 in the terminal compared to $29 by those who are “disappointed.”

NJ.com points out that LaGuardia, which used to rival Newark for last, advanced all the way up to 11th after the six-year renovation was complete.

Newark Liberty’s low ranking highlights the importance of ongoing investments in infrastructure and services to improve the overall passenger experience. With the positive impact of capital improvements evident at other airports, there is hope that Newark Liberty can implement similar changes to climb the ranks in future JD Power surveys. Then again, maybe not.

