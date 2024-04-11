Aerosmith announces resumption of tour; will stop in New Jersey

Aerosmith only got three dates of their “Peace Out” farewell tour before lead singer Steven Tyler had vocal chord damage and they put the tour on pause.

Now all healed, Tyler and the band have announced 40 dates in North America, running from Sep. ’24 to Feb. ’25, including a stop in New Jersey.

Aerosmith, with guests, the Black Crowes, will play the Prudential Center in Newark on Sat., Dec. 28.

According to a statement:

Every night will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

Often referred to as “the Bad Boys from Boston” and “America’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band,” Aerosmith has left a significant mark on the music industry.

The primary songwriting team of Tyler and Perry is sometimes called the “Toxic Twins” due to their notorious lifestyle and impactful collaboration.

Their breakthrough came with the albums “Toys in the Attic” (1975) and “Rocks” (1976), which propelled them to fame. They’ve charted a dozen Hot 100 singles, including hits like “Sweet Emotion,” “Dream On,” and “Walk This Way.”

Despite struggles with drug addiction and internal conflicts leading to temporary departures of band members, Aerosmith made a remarkable comeback in the mid-1980s.

Other area stops for the “Peace Out” tour include Sep. 23 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly and Feb. 23 at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets go on sale Fri., April 12 at ticketmaster.com.

