Win tickets to see Aerosmith: We’ll fly you to the show!

America's all-time top-selling rock ‘n’ roll band, Aerosmith, is bringing the heat to the Las Vegas Strip with their headlining residency AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD -- And New Jersey 101.5 is giving you the chance to see it for free.

Starting Monday, visit the New Jersey 101.5 Contests page on NJ1015.com and the New Jersey 101.5 app for your chance to win.

You could win:

Two (2) nights hotel stay

Two (2) roundtrip Airfare

Two (2) Tickets to Show – Venue Park Theatre in Las Vegas on July 4, 2019

$500 Cash

All you need to do is complete social activities, following links we provide. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

This is a multi-market contest. Winner must be 21 years old. Contest ends May 12, 2019.