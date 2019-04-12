Win a family 4-pack to Six Flags Great Adventure with the NJ 101.5 app

It's time to spring into summer -- and enjoy a few thrills along the way.

We're giving away fifteen family four-packs to Six Flags Great Adventure from Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19 -- and all you need to enter is the free New Jersey 101.5 app .

Three times a day, we'll announce a secret codeword on New Jersey 101.5 ( you can listen through the app as well ). Hit the "Win Six Flags Tickets" button on the app to punch in the codeword for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets.

Enter more codewords for more chances to win.

The tickets are good through Nov. 10, 2019. Each winner is limited to one prize.

Best of luck, and we'll see you at Six Flags!