New parking rates have taken effect at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the changes were taking effect on Sept 16.

Parking in Daily Lots could cost up to $65 per day.

Economy Lot parking could be as much as $44 per day.

Discounts are being offered for those who pre-book their parking at least 24 hours in advance.

newarkairport.com newarkairport.com loading...

The discount could drop Daily Parking to as low as $21 per day, and Economy Parking to $29 per day.

"With the return of many travelers flying and more of those customers driving private vehicles to the airport, demand for airport parking has been high," The Port Authority said in a news release, "We continue to encourage air travelers to pre-book parking spaces if they plan to travel to the airport by private car."

newarkairport.com newarkairport.com loading...

The Port Authority is encouraging people to find alternate transportation to Newark airport, "including public transit, taxis and ride-share services."

You can reserve parking by following this link.

The agency first experimented with increased parking rates before the July 4th holiday by imposing surcharges of nearly 60% on those who did not pre-book.

The parking rates announced this week are permanent. Increases are also in effect at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy Airports in New York City.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.