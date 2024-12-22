New Jersey is not happy with Newark Airport, Philly is no better

More than 7.8 million passengers are expected to pass through Transportation Safety Administration checkpoints at North American airports this holiday season, according to AAA.

That is a staggering number and a significant increase over 2023.

JD Power has released a study on traveler satisfaction at the top airports throughout the country.

Overall, national travelers are having a satisfying experience at the airport regardless of the steadily rising costs of flights, hotels, ground travel and other travel costs.

But the study points out that travelers may be reaching a breaking point with the increase in travel costs.

Airports have worked hard on making the experience there a safe and enjoyable haven for stressed travelers.

According to the study, 60% of North American passengers say that they “somewhat agree” or “strongly agree” that they enjoyed spending time at the airport.

When it comes to mega airports in North America, Newark ranks dead last in traveler satisfaction. When it comes to large airports, Philadelphia Airport also ranks dead last.

Long lines at the TSA, large flight delays and the cost of goods at each airport has travelers dreading the thought of heading to Newark or Philadelphia airports for their travel needs.

Factor in the enormous number of travelers this holiday and the nightmare begins.

The JD Power study took into consideration the ease of travel through the airport (high importance) levels of trust with airport, terminal facilities, airport staff and other factors in ranking airports divided into categories of airports based on size and passenger travel.

Newark is listed in the mega airport category and Philadelphia is listed in the large category of airports.

Based on the criteria, the results are understandable. Both airports are a hassle.

If you want peace and happiness for your airport experience, Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport rank 1, 2 and 3 respectively.

Good luck with your holiday experience, I will be right here thinking of you.

