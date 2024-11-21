Snow on Thanksgiving? When it’s happened, and NJ’s odds for 2024

As Thanksgiving approaches, there's often that one thought that will enter your mind. What is the weather going to be like? Will I need a coat, or am I good just wearing a nice shirt and leaving the coat at home?

Or, the big question involving those early flakes of the season. Will it be snowing leading up to or on Thanksgiving Day? It has happened in New Jersey before, so it's not totally out of the question to think that.

Before we look at what the latest trends are showing for 2024 (hint: it does look active), we'll first look back to see when the snow has fallen on or ahead of Thanksgiving across the Great Garden State, along with other interesting weather statistics for the big day.

Tracking the forecast

Will snow lovers get lucky this year? It's possible for some parts of the state. As Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow mentioned, the patterns do look interesting for Thanksgiving week.

Remember, should it get cold enough to produce any snow, it doesn't have to happen on Thanksgiving itself. Even a little coating the day before would be enough to completely transform the scenery as we gather with friends and family.

But probably even more important is the timing. Should any precipitation head our way the day before, it may create headaches for those traveling. Remember, Thanksgiving Eve is one of the biggest travel days of the year, so it's vital to pay attention to the forecast.

For now, Thanksgiving week looks interesting but is currently trending wet. But regardless of what falls from the sky, New Jersey desperately needs it (See Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's latest weather blog here).

