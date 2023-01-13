NEWARK — There was turbulence on the first day of operation at Newark Liberty International Airport’s $2.7 billion Terminal A.

On Thursday, a power outage meant half of the 16 checkpoint lanes for security screening were down for "nearly two hours at the height of the morning rush," according to Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

She said even after the outage, "which was obviously beyond TSA’s control," there were residual delays beyond a 7 a.m. restoration of power at the new terminal.

A spokesperson for Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns and operates Newark Liberty along with New York's airports, said that the power outage was caused by a piece of equipment that malfunctioned.

The faulty equipment was removed, fixed and put back — no further details on the outage were disclosed.

On Friday, security screening still proved to be gridlock for many, as fliers tweeted that lines seemed even longer than those at the old terminal, which officials chalked up to "available staffing."

The airport website showed no real-time estimate for security lines, which was labeled as "under maintenance."

Web image from Newark Airport on Friday, Jan. 13 (NewarkAirport.com) Web image from Newark Airport on Friday, Jan. 13 (NewarkAirport.com) loading...

Many travelers urged to leave as much time as possible for flights, amid the uncertainty and apparent staffing issues that were hampering a smoother run at the terminal.

One traveler noticed there were no hand sanitizer dispensers within sight at the new terminal, as she shared to TikTok:

Another person on Twitter asked why none of the new terminal's stores had bottled water for sale. https://twitter.com/Cheapskate9021O/status/1613984636639518721 But there were also positive reactions to the stunning architecture and artwork of the pricey terminal, as shared to TikTok by some of the earliest travelers and even airline employees.

The first flight to arrive at the new Terminal A was United Airlines flight 1533 from West Palm Beach, as shared to Twitter by a reporter for PIX11 News:

Air Canada, American Airlines, JetBlue and United were the first carriers to launch flights at the new terminal, according to airport officials.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

