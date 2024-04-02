Border911 targets NJ — Spadea headed to Mar-a-Lago

Border911 is an organization focused on the crisis currently erupting at our southern border. Here's an excerpt from their mission statement:

The most powerful nation in the world no longer has operational control of our borders. The most secure border we ever had was systematically dismantled. The historic illegal alien crisis is no longer about just illegal immigration. Its about public safety, public health, and sex trafficking of women and children at record numbers. It’s about a record amount of drugs flowing across the open border that has killed more Americans than any terrorist organization or war. Its about the record number of illegal aliens that have died on our soil making that journey. Its about a historic number of known or suspected terrorists using our vulnerable southern border as a gateway to enter this great nation and attack from the inside. Its about our right to be a sovereign nation. - Border911.com

After visiting our southern border and seeing the crisis firsthand, it's clear that this is the most pressing crisis facing our state and nation.

Crime, drugs, sex trafficking, child trafficking, election integrity, all resulting from the wide-open southern border. My wife Jodi and I and our Common Sense team visited in early March and reported what we witnessed.

On Thursday we'll take our team to Mar-a-Lago to an event with Thomas Homan who served as President Trump's acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The 45th president will also be among the distinguished guests.

The event is sold out and serves as a major fundraiser for the activities of the group. One of the actions the group is taking is to identify ten major U.S. cities and educate minority communities on how the border crisis is impacting them directly. Newark, New Jersey, is on this year's list.

Director Homan joined me on the show to discuss.

As I've been saying for a year now, New Jersey is a border state and we need to elect a governor in 2025 who understands that and has a plan.

Click HERE to read my 10-point plan to combat illegal immigration in the Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

