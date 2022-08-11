Chris Christie says raid of Trump’s home was ‘fair game’

As a former federal prosecutor, Chris Christie knows what it takes for a judge to issue a search warrant to break into someone's safe.

He called the FBI raid of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida "concerning."

Speaking with SiriusXM's Julie Mason on Tuesday, Christie said searching Trump's safe was not "out of bounds" and that it happens "frequently in federal law enforcement."

Then Christie went on to explain that judges won't just issue blanket search warrants.

"You have to display probable cause to a federal judge," Christie told Mason, "That you have reason to believe that there are contents within that safe that would assist in proving a violation of the law."

The former New Jersey governor was not among the chorus of Republicans who were coming to Trump's aid and defending the former president. Nor did Christie condemn the FBI for the raid, as many Republicans have done.

Christie called the raid of a former president's home "unprecedented." At the same time, he cautioned against jumping to any conclusions and did call for the U.S. Justice Department to offer more details about the action. "More public disclosure is needed," Christie said, "because of extraordinary circumstance."

The search of Trump's residence Monday is part of an investigation into whether Trump took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department has been investigating the potential mishandling of classified information since the National Archives and Records Administration said it had received from Mar-a-Lago 15 boxes of White House records, including documents containing classified information, earlier this year.

The director of the FBI did not disclose any new information about the raids on Wednesday, but had strong words for Trump supporters who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency's search of Trump's home.

Christopher Wray, who was appointed as the agency's director in 2017 by Trump, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department "deplorable and dangerous."

"I'm always concerned about threats to law enforcement," Wray said. "Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you're upset with."

In the political arena, there has been no call to violence, but a stern condemnation of what many Trump allies describe as the "weaponization" and "politicization" of the justice department.

The raid comes as Trump continues to decide if he will make another run for the presidency.

Christie could be one of his challengers as he also decides on another possible run. Once a staunch supporter of Trump, Christie broke away and became highly critical of the former president after the Jan. 6. Capitol incursion.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout.