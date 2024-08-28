❗ Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in New Jersey

❗ High risk of developing severe symptoms if infected

❗ Health officials urge residents to take precautions

Health officials are urging New Jersey residents to use mosquito repellent and take other precautions after several mosquito pools have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

There has been renewed concern about this potentially deadly infection that is transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito.

While many who are infected will experience mild of no symptoms, severe cases can result in permanent brain damage and death.

According to the New Jersey Department of health, EEE is one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases in the United States with approximately 33% mortality and significant brain damage in most survivors.

What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis?

Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEE) is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito.

Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) is a rare illness in humans, and only a few cases are reported in the United States each year. Most cases occur in the Atlantic and Gulf Coast states.

Severe cases of EEE (involving encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain) begin with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting.

The illness may then progress into disorientation, seizures, or coma. EEE is one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases in the United States with approximately 33% mortality and significant brain damage in most survivors.

There is no specific treatment for EEE; care is based on symptoms.

Where has it been detected in New Jersey?

The New Jersey Department of Health posts updated data to a dashboard each week.

The latest data indicates Eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in seven separate pools of mosquitoes in the following counties:

✔ Hunterdon County

✔ Monmouth County

✔ Morris County

✔ Union County

Are there any human cases of EEE in New Jersey?

The New Jersey Department of Health confirms one human case of Eastern equine encephalitis.

It was reported in Atlantic County.

However, New Jersey does not provide details on the severity of the infection or the infected individuals current status.

Since 2010, New Jersey has recorded six human cases of EEE.

There have been three cases of eastern equine encephalitis in the U.S. this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to New Jersey, cases have been confirmed in Massachusetts and Vermont.

If you think you or a family member may have EEE, it is important to immediately consult your healthcare provider for proper diagnosis.

All confirmed cases of EEE must be reported to the New Jersey Department of Health within 24-hours.

How can I protect myself and my family from EEE?

The best defense is not to get bitten.

You can reduce your risk of being infected with EEE by using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and staying indoors while mosquitoes are most active.

You can also reduce the risk of mosquitoes in your yard by removing any standing water, where mosquitoes breed.

This story contains information from the Associated Press.

