Common NJ flowers that help repel mosquitoes all season

The growing season in New Jersey is a wonderful time of year. That time when we prepare to be outside more to enjoy the nice weather that comes with this time of year.

But as we know all too well, with nice weather comes those biting mosquitoes. It's unfortunate, especially with the diseases they can carry, but it's just the way it is here in New Jersey.

One of the most proactive things we can do around our homes to help prevent mosquitoes in the first place is to ensure there's no standing water anywhere. It doesn't take much at all for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

Every time it rains, try to look around and dump all standing water to help reduce the chances of new mosquitoes being born around your home. It's just one of the simpler things we can to do help prevent them from becoming a bigger issue.

In terms of what attracts mosquitoes to us? It has to do with our scent.

Fun fact. It's only the female mosquitoes that bite us, not the male mosquitoes. The reason for this is because of the nutrients in our blood.

Female mosquitoes need those nutrients to help with egg production. So if a mosquito is trying to make a meal out of you, it's because they're preparing to lay their eggs.

The good news is there are a handful of things (other than spilling stagnant water) you can to do help prevent mosquitoes from bothering you. And much of that comes in the form of vegetation.

In New Jersey, there are a bunch of different plants you can get to help deter mosquitoes from coming near you. Some are flowers, while others are leafy vegetation.

When it comes to flowers, many want blooms that'll last throughout the season. And that's where the benefit of these two Jersey flowers comes in.

First up, marigolds

Marigolds make a great addition to any landscape with their vibrant orange color. Marigolds typically take around 8 weeks to bloom, but once they do, they'll last for most of the season.

And they're not just one shade of orange, either. Marigolds can range from reddish to almost yellow, giving you a nice variety of colors to choose from.

In short, expect marigolds to remain blooming from late spring to around early fall. That essentially covers the majority of mosquito season in New Jersey, which is great news for all of us.

And marigolds don't necessarily have to go into the ground either. Simply gather a few pots and place them around the home.

Next up, catmint

Catmint is another great flower you can plant to help deter mosquitoes. Like marigolds, they also bloom typically in later spring and last throughout the fall.

And the purple color of catmint flowers makes a nice complement to the marigolds' vibrant orange flowers. The only drawback to catmint is that it might stop flowering for a brief period in mid-summer.

However, catmint does attract butterflies and hummingbirds while also deterring mosquitoes, making them a great choice for Jersey gardens and patios.

It's all in the scent

Both these flowers give off a particular scent that mosquitoes simply do not like. As a result, they tend to stay clear of them.

Of course. these aren't the only options you can go with as several plants and flowers will also accomplish the same job. But again, both marigolds and catmint are good choices since they tend to stretch throughout the entire mosquito season.

Check out this article regarding even more of the top plants you can grow to help keep those mosquitoes away. All of which are good choices to have in The Great Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.

