13 things I love about Great Adventure’s Jersey Devil coaster

"Six Flags Great Adventure is located on the edge of the Pine Barrens. And local folklore places the Jersey Devil at its signature lake."

The long-anticipated Jersey Devil Coaster has been born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J. Located along the lakefront of the park, near Congo Rapids and Safari Kids, this new roller coaster is truly a world-class thrill.

Six Flags members and season pass holders will get an exclusive preview of Jersey Devil Coaster June 11 and 12 prior to the grand opening to the public June 13. For more information about Jersey Devil Coaster, and this season at Six Flags Great Adventure, visit www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.

I had the opportunity to check out the new ride before it opens to the public. (They even strapped a video camera in front of me to capture my on-ride reactions!)

My lofty expectations were blown away. Viewing the ride through the lens of a coaster enthusiast, dad, and Jersey guy, here is a list of 13 things I love about the Jersey Devil Coaster. (Well, including one thing that I didn't love.)

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist and Chief Coaster Correspondent for Townsquare Media New Jersey.

