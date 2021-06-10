Six Flags debuts new record setting coaster

After being delayed for a year by the pandemic, Six Flags Great Adventure has announced the opening date for its record setting new coaster, the Jersey Devil. It will be open to the public on June 13.

In a statement, a Six Flags spokesman said the Jersey Devil will be the “world’s tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster—towering 13 stories, flying at speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour, and propelling riders single file through the dark and foreboding woods over 3,000 feet of track. Inspired by infamous New Jersey mythology, the cutting-edge coaster will feature five intense elements, including three dramatic inversions.”

The fact that the coaster is opening on the 13th is not a coincidence as the number 13 plays a large role in the thrill ride. In addition to opening on the 13th, the Jersey Devil was the cursed 13th child of Mother Leeds, the coaster is 13 stories tall, Jersey Devil is the park’s 13th roller coaster, and each train carries 12 human passengers, with the Jersey Devil himself as the lead car…a total of 13 riders.

Legend says the Jersey Devil has haunted the Pine Barrens for centuries, soaring stealthily through the woods in the dark of night before attacking its prey. According to the park’s statement, modern-day folklore places this beast near the theme park’s Great Lake, with its menacing, curled horns manifesting under a full moon.

The park’s release says that there are historical “Easter eggs” that Six Flags designers incorporated into the Jersey Devil’s entrance and queue design.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

