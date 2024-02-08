NJ magazine fires Jewish writer over Christmas scorn

🔴 Jewish writer slams "grotesque" Christmas lights

JACKSON — A writer for the Jackson Pulse has been fired for a magazine article complaining that her new neighbors were not Jewish and celebrated Christmas.

Bayla Brooks was disappointed about the "gaudy" and "grotesque" Christmas lights lining the streets in her new neighborhood after she moved to Jackson around six years ago, she wrote in the Dec. 7, 2023 edition of the Jackson Pulse.

Brooks then cheered as her old neighbors moved away, replaced by Jewish neighbors.

The new lights from menorahs along her street were "beautiful" unlike the ugly Christmas lights, she wrote.

Jackson Pulse apologizes, fires writer

New Jersey 101.5 is now learning Thursday that the writer of the piece has been fired.

She was terminated "immediately" after the piece was published, according to Managing Editor Shulamis Nieman.

"We would like to extend our sincerest apologies regarding the article 'Our Lights' that was printed in the Jackson Pulse, Issue 12," Nieman said to New Jersey 101.5 in a statement.

"The article does not represent our views or the views of our readership. We value and respect our neighbors, of all religions and faiths. We are deeply distressed that an article that does not reflect those values has slipped through the editorial cracks."

The magazine has also taken steps to make sure similar articles aren't published in the future, according to Nieman.

Shore News Network demanded an apology

Last week, the Shore News Network published an article about the Jackson Pulse's column.

The Shore News Network had said it contacted them, demanding an apology, but never received a response.

Nieman said that they hadn't been contacted by any news organization other than New Jersey 101.5.

