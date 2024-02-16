NJ man sold crack out of home in Ocean County development, cops say

🚨Police began surveillance on Justin Love of Jackson in December

🚨Police determined he was selling and storing drugs in a Lakewood house

A two-month investigation into drug dealing in Ocean County led to the arrest of a Jackson man found with drugs and cash at a Lakewood house.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said nearly every law enforcement agency was part of the investigation that started in December with stationary and mobile surveillance of Justin Love, 25, of Jackson.

After determining Love was using a house on Deer Path in Lakewood to store and distribute crack cocaine a search warrant was issued for the house and Love's vehicle on Valentine's Day.

Moving in for the arrest

Police seized fifteen grams of crack cocaine, a semi-automatic handgun, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $5,000 in cash in the house, according to Billhimer. Additional amounts were found in his vehicle. Billhimer did not disclose who owned the house on Deer Path.

Love was charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, possession of oxycodone without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a weapon during a controlled dangerous substance offense.

Love is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

When will NJ theme parks open for the 2024 season? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Sickles Market in Red Bank, NJ, suddenly closes for good The shocking announcement was made via their Instagram page. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant