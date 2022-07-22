Medusa is back: 12 secrets of Great Adventure’s classic roller coaster

Six Flags Great Adventure has been providing thrills, chills, and family entertainment in Jackson, N.J. since 1974.

Some were saddened to see that the park did not invest in any brand new rides for the 2022 season. But Six Flags did announce the return and revitalization of an old friend.

A train of happy Medusa riders return to the station. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A train of happy Medusa riders return to the station. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Originally built in 1999 and rebranded as Bizarro in 2009, Great Adventure has newly restored, repainted, and renamed the Medusa floorless roller coaster for 2022.

I have a deeply personal connection to Medusa. It was the 2nd roller coaster I ever rode (after the Great American Scream Machine). And I had the honor and privilege of working Medusa as night shift lead during part of the 2004 operating season. So, needless to say, I'm thrilled to see its grand return to the back corner of the park.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow prepares to face the wrath of Medusa. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow prepares to face the wrath of Medusa. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

I recently had the opportunity to ride the new-and-improved Medusa. And it is riding as fast and smooth as ever. The paint job looks fantastic — even better than the original. And the trains look spiffy, sporting brand new seats. The ride's theming elements are pretty lackluster, but I was told that some finishing touches are yet to come.

Medusa is now open to the public during regular park hours, as operating conditions allow.

In celebration of Medusa's grand return, I wanted to share some inside knowledge on this classic, trailblazing, world-class roller coaster.

All about 'Medusa' at Six Flags Great Adventure

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist and self-declared Chief Roller Coaster Correspondent for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook or Twitter for your latest weather forecast updates for New Jersey's theme parks and beyond.

