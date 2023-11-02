Massive coaster news at Six Flags with mega merger

🚩 Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks are merging

🚩 It will create one of the largest coaster networks in the world

🚩 The combined company will carry the Six Flags name

Six Flags and Cedar Fair are merging. The combined company instantly becomes a leading amusement park operator and creates perhaps the most thrilling roller coaster venue in the world.

Combined, the company will boast 42 parks and 9 resort properties across 17 States, Canada and Mexico, including Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Dorney Park in Allentown, PA.

The Twisted Colossus roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain Photo: Six Flags Magic Mountain The Twisted Colossus roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Photo: Six Flags Magic Mountain loading...

In announcing the merger, Richard Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Fair, said in a statement, "Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance."

The combined parks will also have access to iconic characters and environments including DC Comics, Looney Tunes and PEANUTS and promise to use those brands to create a "more engaging and immersive guest experience."

After the merger is completed sometime in 2024, the new company will operate under the Six Flags name.

What does it mean for park guests?

The merger will certainly mean some changes at Six Flags Great Adventure and the other 41 parks now under the same umbrella.

It is likely to include enhanced story telling experiences for guests as well as premium services like luxury lounges and food options.

Six Flags Great Adventure / Linda W. Six Flags Great Adventure / Linda W. loading...

Both Six Flags and Cedar Fair offer park hopping options within their own properties. Could you now buy a season pass at Great Adventure and use it to go to Dorney Park? It's possible, but unknown at this time.

Cedar Fair has often combined lodging options adjacent to their parks, from simple campsites to luxury resorts.

The company has also invested heavily in the creation of sports centers and sports parks for use by youth sporting leagues and as a family entertainment venue.

The merger announcement said, "The companies expect to leverage Cedar Fair’s recent park investment experience to accelerate the transformation underway across Six Flags’ portfolio."

It's too soon to say how the merger is going to effect pricing plans for daily and season passes.

Largest roller coaster network

Six Flags and Cedar Fair boast some of the best roller coaster experiences in the world.

Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, is widely thought of as the roller coaster capitol of the world and boasts 18 coasters including the nearly mile-long Magnum XL-200 and the iconic Maverick coaster.

The Twisted Colossus roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain Photo: Six Flags Magic Mountain The Twisted Colossus roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain

Photo: Six Flags Magic Mountain loading...

Six Flags boasts its own killer coaster park at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA. Magic Mountain's 20 coasters are the most of any park in the world, including the gut-wrenching Twisted Colossus, the gigantic Tatsu and the loopy Full Throttle.

It's hard not to imagine the new Six Flags not promoting its incredible new line-up of some of the most iconic and best roller coasters in the world.

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

13 things to love about Six Flags Great Adventure's new Jersey Devil roller coaster The long-anticipated Jersey Devil Coaster has been born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail roller coaster in the world. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom