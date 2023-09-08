Drive-thru safari is closing after 2023 at NJ Six Flags

JACKSON — When the safari opens next season at Six Flags Great Adventure, you'll no longer have the option to drive through yourself.

The theme park has announced that, as a part of an overhaul for its 50th anniversary, the Wild Safari will only be accessible through guided tours come 2024.

The attraction will reopen next year as solely a "Safari Off-Road Adventure." Visitors can view animals from trucks that will be running continuously throughout the day.

"Bringing back the Safari Off-Road Adventure allows us to offer guests a personalized experience with their own tour guide and driver bringing them through our 350-acre safari," a park spokesperson said.

According to the park, the repurposed military-grade vehicles can seat around 30 people each.

Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags Great Adventure) loading...

Safari pricing for 2024 has not been released yet. Guests who already have a park ticket would be able to take a tour from the park (at Frontier Adventures) at no additional cost, but visitors who want to board a truck from outside the theme park would have to pay a fee.

The drive-through option should still be available for a couple more months in 2023, before the safari closes for the season, according to the Great Adventure website.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: 19 Drinks Only '90s Kids Remember Grab that weird bendy straw you bought with your Chuck. E Cheese tokens, because we're sluprin' up these definitive flavors of the '90s.

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development.