Six Flags Great Adventure one of the 10 best parks for Halloween

A new ranking has named the best U.S. theme parks for Halloween, and Six Flags Great Adventure made the top ten.

The ranking, created by JeffBet, assigned each theme park a score out of 10 based on their amenities, attractions, availability of their Halloween event, crowding, price, seasonal popularity, spooky theming, and value for money.

Amenities looked at the number of on-site restaurants, food stalls, and gift stops. Attractions relate to the number available, wait times and ratings, while availability is based on the number of days the Halloween event is running and the park’s seasonal opening hours.

Crowding considers queue times and footfall, price refers to tickets and parking, seasonal popularity looks at the visitor reviews for each park, while theming refers to the number and variety of Halloween attractions available and how much demand increases in October.

Meanwhile, value for money scaled ticket price by the number of attractions and the hours each guest can spend in the park to see where their money will go the furthest

Data is gathered from the providers’ websites, Google reviews, queue-times.com, Google Trends and Ahrefs.

Six Flags Great Adventure ranked eighth with an overall score of 4.9. The categories where the park did particularly well include Attractions (8.8), Cost (9.6), and Value (9.3).

Categories where the park didn’t do as well, are Amenities (2.5), Availability (2.9), Popularity (0.5), and Theming. They also got a 6.3 for Crowding.

Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH, ranked #1 overall, followed by Knott’s Berry Farm, Disneyland, and Six Flags Magic Mountain.

