⚫ Most exposures are occurring at the young victim's home

⚫ Older adults may be less vigilant than newer parents

⚫ Advocates are pushing for increased education on drug safety

Young kids are getting their hands on opioids in the home — not knowing exactly what they're handling — and the exposure is leading to some extremely dangerous situations in the Garden State.

Research published out of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School shines a light on an alarming number of opioid poisonings among children in New Jersey. Over just five years, the state recorded 230 such cases in children aged 1 month to 6 years.

The findings from the New Jersey Poison Control Center, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, suggest parents and caregivers can do a better job keeping narcotics out of reach of children.

"One opioid pill could actually kill a 2-year-old," said Diane Calello, the study's senior author and medical and executive director of the poison control center. "And yet, a parent who may take that opioid pill every day may not realize that even though it's very familiar to them, it is deadly."

Analysis of child exposures

Researchers at the poison control center examined the 230 cases and found that more than 90% occurred in the child's home. Young children are explorers, and they may not know any better when they come across an unsecured narcotic.

In close to 85% of the analyzed cases, the child in question was admitted to a health care facility, the research says.

Children aged 2 and under accounted for 80% of the exposures.

"We know that the cornerstone of prevention is making sure that medications are in a child-resistant container and that they are stored up and away and out of sight of the child," Calello said.

The research showed that kids are getting their hands on more than pills; they access fentanyl patches, and even opioid residue left on discarded items like cotton balls.

In 17.4% of cases, children ingested their grandparents' medication. Researchers noted that older adults may not be as vigilant as newer parents about securing their medications.

The study also uncovered a risk from pet medications, which were involved in 4.3% of cases.

The 230 cases examined in the study occurred between January 2018 and December 2022.

Beyond additional education for adults about the dangers of drugs in the home, recommendations from researchers include increased access for parents to naloxone, an opioid antidote.

"I've seen several cases of young children where I thought that if this mom or dad had naloxone with them, they could have given it, and this child may have had a better outcome," Calello said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5