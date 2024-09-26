Clock’s ticking: Who hit New Jersey’s biggest Lotto jackpot?

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Six months ago, someone who purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Monmouth County became the winner of the state's largest ever lottery jackpot.

Now, that someone has just six months to come forward with the coveted ticket, if they want to get paid.

As of Sept. 26, the New Jersey Lottery has no idea who has the ticket that matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball on March 26.

Prizes from live games need to be claimed within a year of the draw date.

The ticket, worth a prize of $1.13 billion, was sold at ShopRite Liquor in Neptune Township.

Lottery officials held a press conference at the supermarket the morning after the drawing.

Neptune Twp. Mayor Tassie York (right), and her niece TiYahna, who sold the winning ticket for the March 26, 2024 Mega Millions drawing (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Neptune Twp. Mayor Tassie York (right), and her niece TiYahna, who sold the winning ticket for the March 26, 2024 Mega Millions drawing (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

"While it is not unusual for winners of large jackpots to take their time to file a claim, we do urge all players to check their tickets," the New Jersey Lottery said in a press release on Thursday. "The winner should contact New Jersey Lottery as soon as possible to begin the claim process."

According to the agency, the purchaser hand-picked the six winning numbers — the ticket wasn't a "quick pick" produced by a machine.

By law in New Jersey, lottery winners can remain anonymous. But officials can at least inform the public when the winnings have been claimed.

In case you forgot that you purchased a ticket at ShopRite Liquor in Neptune for the March 26 Mega Millions drawing ... and you haven't checked your ticket yet ... and you've been living under a rock ... the winning numbers are:

07, 11, 22, 29 and 38 Mega Ball: 04

