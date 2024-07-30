New Jersey’s deer crisis — what can be done? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Cumberland) — A married couple was found dead over the weekend in what Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said appeared to be a murder-suicide.

On Saturday around 7:44 p.m., State Police from the Bridgeton Barracks responded to a property on Roadstown Road in Hopewell Township.

Police have been piecing together the bloody path of a reputed gangster in Ocean County who was accused of killing two victims before taking his own life in a police standoff.

Maxwell Johnston was wanted on a murder charge following the June 27 shooting death of 25-year-old Gabriella Caroleo in Manchester.

Investigators later said they found grisly photos of Johnston and another defendant posing with a man’s dead body.

Police are calling the re-appearance of a New Jersey woman in Tennessee a "miracle" after fearing she had fallen into a river.

Alexandria “Allie” Chmiel, 33, of Old Bridge, became separated from a friend early Thursday while walking near the Cumberland River near the Tennessee Titans stadium. Helicopters, a drone and climbers were used to search brush along the riverbank, according to Nashville TV station CBS 42.

White-tailed deer continue to increase their numbers in suburban areas of New Jersey and even in the cities.

The ongoing population growth has been acknowledged by groups and officials as a problem for land owners, drivers, and the state's ecosystem.

So what can New Jersey do about it? The same question is asked year after year.

BEACH HAVEN — The Marlin Restaurant & Bar has been offering teen nights since 1989 but now local officials want the decades-long tradition gone because of “unruly teens.”

A federal judge decided not to take up the lawsuit the Marlin filed against Beach Haven. Now they wait for a ruling from Ocean County Superior Court, NJ.com reports.

An ordinance went into effect earlier this year, which caused the establishment to cancel its June 30 teen night that happens multiple times a month.

